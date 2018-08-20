Kenya: Boost Anti-Graft War to Stimulate Growth, Urges Governors

The ongoing war on corruption has strengthened devolution by facilitating growth, Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has said.

Mr Wamalwa further asked governors to step up the war on graft in order to boost development and warned against misuse of public money meant to improve services.

"Corruption still remains the biggest enemy of devolution. We want zero tolerance to corruption. We would like to see the war on corruption adopted in the counties.

"We want funds given to the counties to go towards improving the livelihood of the people," Mr Wamalwa said.

PLANNING

Speaking during a training workshop of Kenya Devolution Support Programme (KDSP) at Mombasa Beach Hotel, Mr Wamalwa said governors must join the war on corruption to support President Kenyatta's new vigour against the menace.

"The national government has shown the way forward and governors must ensure that they do not allow corruption to be devolved into their counties," he said.

Mr Wamalwa said Sh4 billion given to 13 counties for financial prudence is expected to be properly spent on development projects and cautioned the county to ensure proper planning is conducted before projects are initiated.

Officials from Garissa, Mandera, Narok, Siaya and Kajiado were present at the meeting meant to equip them in understanding the concept of investment prioritisation, planning, execution and supervision of the actual projects.

RESPONSIBILITY

He asked relevant firms not to do shoddy work that will see millions of shillings go to waste.

"We do not wish to see billions of money going to waste because of some careless individuals who did not do their jobs. Projects should not be put on disputed lands, including riparian land which will later see them demolished," Mr Wamalwa said.

He added that counties will be held accountable if proper planning is not conducted before implementation of the said projects.

He emphasized that his ministry will ensure that value for money is exhibited in all expenditure undertaken by the counties.

Mr Wamalwa added that compliance to the investment menu and eligible expenditure for capacity and performance grant must be adhered to.