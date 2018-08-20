Cameroon: 'Cameroon Is Ready to Host 2019 Afcon'

African football ruling body, CAF is set to reaffirm Cameroon's right to host the 2019 African Nations Cup, a source close to the body has revealed.

CAF's first Vice President, Amaju Pinnick recently led a team to Cameroon to ascertain whether the African champions were ready to host the expanded competition, and according to the source, 'the delegation was satisfied by what they saw in Cameroon.'

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said Cameroon has built facilities ready for the competition, adding that except for the stadium in Garoua, all the facilities are ready to host Africa.

"Cameroun imported two built up stadia and assembled them for the competition. It is an amazing feat, which shows how much premium the government is paying to the hosting of a successful competition.

"The delegation met with the government of Cameroon and got assurances that the facilities would be ready towards the end of the year. Apart from that, the people are enthusiastic about the competition and are ready to do anything to get everything right," he said.

The were fears among CAF's bigwigs that Cameroon may not be ready to host the competition, which has been expanded from 16 teams to 24, prompting CAF to start looking at alternative hosts for the championship.

But, according to the source, Cameroon has shown that 'where there is a will there is a way.'

He added: "CAF has opened a direct communication with the government of Cameroon to ensure that all the facilities and other issues are delivered on schedule.

"CAF has appointed former Real Madrid star, Geremi Njitap as a liaison officer to inform it of every development recorded by the LOC in the run up to the last inspection of facilities later this year."

Cameroon won the last edition the African Nations Cup hosted by Gabon and will host the 2019 edition as defending champions.