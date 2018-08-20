20 August 2018

Uganda: Racist U.S. Pastor Punches, Spits at Hotel Employee

Police in Uganda have arrested an American pastor after a video of him beating a hotel employee was circulated.

Footage from security television cameras installed showed a foreigner, identified later as Mr Jimmy .L.Taylor punching and humiliating a hotel employee.  Upon police efforts to effect his arrest Taylor spat on, turned rowdy, uncontrollable and tried to disarm policemen, according to a police statement.

Taylor calls the man employed at the Grand Imperial Hotel several derogatory names - including bitch and the N-word.

Police say he "confessed" to attacking the man who is identified Francis in the video, saying he suffers from stress and it drove him to the attack. The suspect. who claims to be a missionary and a former US Marine. is being held at Central Police Station in Kampala on charges of assault and malicious damage as police continue their investigation.

