Kenya: Vera Sidika's Love Story Ends in Tearful Break Up With Otile Brown

It was a relationship that was never supposed to happen. Socialite Vera Sidika was warned about it, but ignored all the good advice. Now the inevitable has happened.

Musician Otile Brown has dumped Vera, bringing to an end a glitzy love affair that had reigned supreme on social media for months.

A jaded Vera penned a long post on Friday to explain the circumstances of her break up with the musician, who just days ago had featured her in his latest video "Baby love".

In the post, Vera confesses to have genuinely loved Otile Brown and never cared when people warned her that he may use her to advance his music career. She claims to have turned down advances from unnamed 'Presidents and Governors' who had fallen for her beauty.

"Otile Brown and I are no longer in a relationship. I know it's not important but since social media was involved it's good to just speak my mind about it here. To avoid y'all tagging me on posts, sending me videos and all that stuff. I'm human. Feel free to judge. Feel free to share this post with your friends & gossip about it, feel free to Mock my situation. It's okay, I'm human and I'm gonna be true to myself," posted Vera.

'I WAS FAITHFUL 100 PER CENT'

"I was in this purely out of love and I was there for him anytime and every time he needed me. I gave him full support love and care, I supported his dreams, and I was ride or die for him. I was faithful 100 percent.

"I turned down hot guys, governors, Presidents from different countries who wanted to date me cause I'm not about that life anymore."

The socialite claims Otile dumped her five days after he had released his latest video.

"When 5 days after the video comes out someone tells you they don't love you anymore. You never cheated, never flirted, always supportive.

She continues: "Imagine after 3 years of turning down video offers that were paying well because I stopped being a video vixen. Then five days after the video he says he does not love me, it's just funny. I ask oh since when. Says since after Mauritius. Oh why dint he say this then? Why pretend to love me, get me into the video then say it later?"