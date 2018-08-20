Zimbabwe: Address Climate Shocks - Experts

There is a need to address recurring climatic shocks and unpredictable weather patterns that are negatively affecting agriculture and food production, agriculture experts have said.

The call was made by Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD) country director Ms Verity Johnson at a conference on climate change which was held in Harare recently.

CAFOD together with its partners Farm Community Trust of Zimbabwe (FCTZ), Caritas Gokwe and Caritas Hwange have been implementing a UKAID Round Two Match Fund project, which is aimed at equipping communities with climate resilience strategies.

The project entitled "Transforming the livelihoods of 300 000 poor women, men and children in marginalised rural areas of Bangladesh, Kenya, Myanmar and Zimbabwe through climate resilient development" was implemented in Matabeleland North, Midlands and Mashonaland West Provinces.

The programme saw at least more than 20 000 households benefiting from a range of nutrition programmes and climate smart agriculture.

The main objective of the project was to "achieve improved livelihoods security for poor women, men and children from hazard-prone and or marginalised rural communities through an integrated approach that increases the productivity and resilience of agricultural systems; consolidates engagement in markets

and diversified income generation; strengthens adaptation to climate change; and increases the ability of local, small scale food producers to access services and influence development practices".