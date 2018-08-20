A visiting Mozambican delegation has described Zimbabwe's recent harmonised elections as free, fair and violence free.

Mossourize district administrator Cde Fernando Samuel and his delegation were on a solidarity visit to attend Zimbabwe's Heroes Day commemorations in Chipinge on Monday.

He was accompanied by war veterans from his country and members of the ruling party Frelimo.

Cde Samuel commended the country for upholding peace before, during and after the elections describing Zimbabweans as mature people who loved peace.

"On behalf of the Mozambican people, I would like to congratulate the people of Zimbabwe for voting in peace on July 30," he said. "Let the peace that was experienced during the election continue to prevail forever.

"For a country to develop there is need for peace and Zimbabwe is poised for economic growth as every investor is willing to work in a peaceful country like this.

"As Mozambicans we are taking notes from our counterparts here so that we will do the same when we hold our elections, too. Our country has been known for political instability after elections but I want to make it clear that we have made significant strides in reconciling the conflicting parties."

Cde Samuel said his government was looking forward to work with the new Zimbabwean Government to foster developmental relations between the two countries.

"Mozambique and Zimbabwe share a common history and we hope to continue working together and record an economic boom," he said. "I will engage my Chipinge counterpart and forge bilateral agreements.

"There are a lot of areas in which we need to work together with our counterparts here, for instance, in curbing smuggling, cattle rustling and theft cases."

Zanu-PF Chipinge coordinator Cde Simon Sithole saluted the Chipinge community for electing leaders of their choice in harmony.

"The Heroes Day commemorations came at a time when millions of Zimbabweans had just cast their votes to choose leaders for Parliament, Senate, local authorities and the Presidency," he said.

For Chipinge, the day remains very significant as the district has a very high number of sons and daughters who perished during the liberation struggle.

"We thank our Mozambican counterparts for their steadfast love for us. They helped us during the liberation struggle and now they are still honouring us with solidarity visits," he said.