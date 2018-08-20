20 August 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Rangers in Shootout With Poachers

Photo: Hwange National Park
A game ranger walks by a rotting elephant carcass, in Hwange National Park (file photo).
By Fortunate Gora

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management has warned poachers targeting animals in Zimbabwe's game reserves and national sanctuaries, saying law enforcers will not hesitate to bring them to book.

In an interview last week, Zimparks spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo said although reports showed that poaching activities were decreasing in the country there were some individuals who were bent on threatening the security of Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage.

The Zimparks rangers on Sunday last week engaged in a shootout with six suspected poachers in Sinamatela Area along the Kariba Dam.

The poachers were in possession of 13 pieces of ivory weighing approximately 200kg, a 375 hunting rifle, five rounds of ammunition and a cellphone with a registered Zambian line.

"Our officers who were on extended patrol managed to pick up footprints of a gang of about six poachers but during the process there was an exchange of gunfire and the suspected poachers managed to flee leaving their loot behind," he said.

Mr Farawo said investigations were still in progress and reiterated the Zimparks' concerted efforts to continue guarding the country's wildlife heritage jealously.

Read the original article on The Herald.

