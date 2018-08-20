20 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC, Agrisa to Meet Over Expropriation, Economy

Tagged:

Related Topics

The ANC and AgriSA, the country's largest representative body of commercial farmers, will meet on Tuesday to discuss the heated issue of expropriation without compensation.

This follows months of uncertainty in the agricultural sector and the broader economy after the ANC's initial decision to implement a policy of expropriation without compensation, and President Cyril Ramaphosa's subsequent announcement that the ANC will recommend that the Constitution be changed.

The meeting was arranged after Deputy President David Mabuza reached out to AgriSA president Dan Kriek.

He will be joined by senior ANC officials, including Paul Mashatile, the party's treasurer general. It is understood that senior ANC officials have been attempting to encourage dialogue with AgriSA, who represents roughly 29 000 farmers as well as a number of industry specific bodies in the agricultural sector.

Some of the issues which will be discussed at the meeting in Johannesburg includes the impact of the debate on expropriation on the economy and investor confidence and the role of the sector in the commodities value chain. The farming representatives are also expected to acknowledge the moral and historical imperative of equitable land reform and will also seek to assure roleplayers that it is looking to partner the state.

AgriSA's delegation will be led by Kriek and the organisation's CEO, Omri van Zyl. Agbiz, the agricultural business chamber, will also attend.

This is a developing story.

Source: News24

South Africa

The State Capture Inquiry - What You Need to Know

The much anticipated judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, the Guptas, former president Jacob Zuma and his… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.