Namibia: Geingob Won't Testify in France

President Hage Geingob (file photo).

President Hage Geingob said he will not testify in France if asked to provide evidence in a court case involving allegations of corruption and bribery.

Geingob made this remark during an interview broadcast by French news service Radio France Internationale (RFI) on Saturday.

The court case centres around a corruption probe about how French state-owned nuclear giant Areva (now called Orano) bought a Canadian uranium company, UraMin, in 2007.

Areva paid US$2,5 billion for UraMin, which owned the Trekkopje uranium mine in Namibia and other mineral rights in South Africa and the Central African Republic.

Areva later admitted that it overpaid for UraMin, which was worth only half the price.

Geingob has declared to the Namibian parliament that he was paid N$3 million as a consultant to help UraMin renew their licence in Namibia before it was sold to Areva.

French radio service RFI over the weekend asked Geingob whether he was willing to testify in France in this case.

"I am never going to testify in a foreign jurisdiction. I have my own jurisdiction here. That's why I even opposed this ICC [International Criminal Court] because I say we must have our own institutions," Geingob said.

He added: "If I commit a crime, [my case will be heard] in my courts, nobody else's court."

The President insisted that the Areva saga had nothing to do with him since UraMin was sold on a stock exchange.

Geingob's role in helping renew UraMin's licence in Namibia boosted the value of the company before it was sold to Areva.

He said it's not his businesses if Areva overpaid for UraMin.

"Go and ask the French," Geingob retorted.

French state-owned news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP), reported in April this year that French officials described certain payments to Geingob as "illicit monthly transfers".

"Magistrates (investigating judges) are also wondering about monthly payments of US$10 000 in 2008 and 2009 paid to the then Namibian minister of commerce [trade] and industry, current President Hage Geingob," AFP said.

This deal turned out to be a poisoned chalice for people involved in the deal as French authorities have aggressively investigated how Areva overpaid for UraMin.

Several former high-ranking Areva officials have been charged with corruption over the deal, including former head of Areva's mining branch, Sébastien de Montessus, who was charged in March this year with corruption and paying bribes to public officials in relation to Areva's UraMin purchase.

The Namibian asked Geingob's lawyer Sisa Namandje yesterday whether, legally, the President could testify in France.

Namandje responded: "Geingob has over the years exhaustively and satisfactorily demonstrated that he did not commit any illegality, or contravene any law."

"It is concerning that the President is continuously and unfairly being made to engage the media and furnish answers to questions based on such a hypothesis. There is no public interest in such an academic and hypothetical exercise," he said.

OTHER BENEFITS

Geingob's role in the UraMin transaction is not the only link to Areva.

Areva wanted another favour from the government after buying UraMin's Trekkopje.

Geingob, as trade minister, agreed to allow Trekkopje to avoid paying taxes for five years, a privilege not extended to other companies in the uranium mining sector, such as Rössing Uranium and Langer Heinrich.

Some ministers did not agree with giving Areva special treatment at the time.

Geingob told RFI that former President Hifikepunye Pohamba agreed to extend Areva the privilege to avoid paying taxes.

"That's the decision by the government, not by me," Geingob said.

That was not the only special treatment given to Areva at the time.

The French company constructed the Erongo Desalination Plant, situated 30 kilometres north of Swakopmund.

The plant, known as the Areva plant, received a rare permit to purify sea water and sell it to Erongo region residents and companies.

The government's double standards of allowing Areva to sell desalinated water was, however, exposed when the agriculture ministry blocked a plan by Rössing Uranium to build its own water desalination plant.

The ministry felt that it should be the only supplier of bulk water in Namibia through NamWater, and that no other agency should be permitted to supply water, either to itself or to others, unless permitted to do so under special conditions.

LAND

Geingob was also asked by French radio RFI about the country's land reform programme.

He said the land issue was complicated because some political losers wanted to make it an issue, since it's an emotional subject.

Geingob said unemployment and poverty were pushing people to demand land.

"Namibia is a dry country. It is not easy to farm in this country. People have been made to believe [that] if you have land, you will be rich. That's wrong. It's being used to fool people," he stated.

Geingob, nevertheless, said there was a need for dialogue around the land question.

"I believe in talking because, when diplomacy fails, people go to war," Geingob said. He admitted that the government had given farms to some people without training and skills.

"Namibians must live together, but they must respect one another. They must know that an unequal society cannot survive forever," he noted.

The President said the government would study a report by the Ombudsman on land reform.

"If he has facts, we are a democracy. We accept defeats," he added.

During the interview, Geingob also rejected criticism of Africa by the West, saying there was undue pressure on the continent.

"People have an attitude about Africa.Things that they want Africans to do... they don't demand from other places," the President said.

"In the United States, there are only two parties there, the same philosophy: how come in America there are no communists, no socialists?"

- Additional reporting by Nampa-AFP