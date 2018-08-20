19 August 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Foreign National Runs Riot in Hotel, Arrested for Assault

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

By Joseph Kato

Kampala — Police in Kampala have arrested a man identified as a US national on accusation of assaulting a Grand Imperial Hotel worker on Friday morning.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire identified the suspect as Jimmy L Taylor, who arrived in the country a few days back describing himself as a missionary.

"Jimmy Taylor, an American citizen, was a customer at Grand Imperial (hotel). It is alleged [that] he assaulted one of the workers yesterday morning (Friday). We were called by hotel managers and we apprehended him," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Mr Owoyesigyire said Mr Taylor is currently detained at Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) as investigations into the crime proceed.

Police have preferred charges of assault and the suspect is expected to be arraigned in court next week.

More on This

"We are investigating charges of assault and we are currently recording statements from eye witnesses. We shall take him to court as soon as investigations are done," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Reviewing footage

Police are also reviewing the video that was captured by CCTV cameras and widely shared on Facebook and other social media sites as Mr Taylor unleashed brutality on a gentleman who was manning the reception.

The victim has also reportedly recorded a statement with police giving an account on what transpired.

In the video Mr Taylor, perhaps drunk, is seen throwing bottles at the reception area as he goes into a rant, shouting out accusations at a man he says disrespects and hates Jesus.

He said Uganda, which he said he had come to help, also hates Jesus.

His swearing language was dotted with expletives.

He is seen punching a stout man who remains restrained, folding his hands, only raising his hands to protect himself from the blows thrown by his rowdy attacker.

Another man, also a worker at the hotel, is seen asking Mr Taylor to calm down, and at one point Mr Taylor responds that it is the other man who needed to "calm up".

Uganda

Reports of Bobi Wine's Injuries 'Fake News' - Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni has stated that reports indicating that Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi is gravely ill are… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.