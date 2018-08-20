Zimbabwe: University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor Suspended Over His Support of Grace Mugabe

analysis

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked a prominent academic, apparently as part of his purge of members of the country's 'Generation-40' grouping.

In what is believed to be part of the purging of individuals in government and other institutions who are part the Generation-40 faction, University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor Levi Nyagura was suspended over his conferment of a Doctor of Philosophy degree in 2014 to the former first lady, Grace Mugabe, under controversial circumstances.

Numerous government officials, among them senior Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officers, were sacked by President Emmerson Mnangagwa for their purported links with the G-40 formation, which was pushing for the ascendency of former First Lady Grace Mugabe to the presidency.

Nyagura's suspension, his second since Mnangagwa took over the running of the country through military intervention, is believed to be part of this purge. Nyagura was initially suspended by the University of Zimbabwe Council in February 2018.

The 30 July elections could also have triggered further purging as parliamentary candidates in some constituencies garnered more votes than...