South Africa: Travels Among the Believers in a Time of Revolution

In the immediate aftermath of the Iranian Revolution, the late VS Naipaul (who died on 11 August 2018) and this author separately criss-crossed Indonesia, the world's largest Islamic nation, in a search for answers to the same question: what next for Indonesian Islam?

Tehran, Iran, 1980. It was a traumatic year for America's power, self-image, and its relationship with Islam. Much of the entire staff component of the American Embassy in the Iranian capital was being held hostage, subject to who knew what humiliations - or worse.

All of this was taking place in a nation that, up until just a few short years before, had apparently been a staunch ally of the United States under the hand of Iran's decisive, energetic, authoritarian-yet-modernising ruler, the Shah. Back then, the Shah's Iran had been defined by the geopolitical strategists of Richard Nixon's era (and then on into the short tenure of Gerald Ford, and even on to the larger strategic ideas of Jimmy Carter) as a key part of that strategic grid.

