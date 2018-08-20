South Africa: DA Takes a Gamble in Announcing Solly Msimanga As Gauteng Premier Candidate

analysis

The DA on Sunday announced Solly Msimanga as its candidate for Gauteng premier in the 2019 elections. The Tshwane mayor first has to clear his name of controversies relating to some of his appointments and then build his profile outside of his home city if he has any chance of achieving the DA's goal of taking Gauteng.

The DA's Tshwane mayor, Solly Msimanga, stood out at the party's April national congress. He rose to challenge the party leadership's decision to water down the party's proposed diversity clause, and called for further debate.

While party leaders presented a constitutional amendment based on behind-the-scenes negotiations, Msimanga had been pushing for a DA constitutional amendment that would promote the party to appoint public representatives more in line with the country's demographics.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Sunday announced that the Tshwane mayor was the party's candidate for Gauteng premier in the 2019 elections.

Msimanga might have been the party's best choice, enjoying a higher profile in the province than his opponents in the race, but he comes with baggage.

Msimanga, a member of the DA for 14 years, was elected Tshwane mayor after the DA, despite losing the minority...