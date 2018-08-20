South Africa: As Days of Zondo Start, It's the Politics of It That Matter

analysis

Monday morning is expected to see the first sitting of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry, which will probe the claims that parts of the state were victims of what we now call "State Capture". It is obvious that it will be some time before this commission makes any official findings, and it will probably be held hostage to various technical and legal disputes. But its work also carries risks to the judiciary, should it be perceived as not actually getting to the nub of the issues. However, once it starts hearing witnesses, it may be not the findings but the political impact of the testimonies that matters.

In essence, the Zondo Commission is expected to hear and establish exactly what happened between the Gupta family, then President Jacob Zuma, and officials who worked as willing enablers - step forward Ben Ngubane, Brian Molefe, Lynne Brown, Matshela Koko, Mosebenzi Zwane, and hundreds more.

The commission, so far, has not had an auspicious start. It was the subject of...