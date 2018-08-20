20 August 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Africa: Kenyan Atheists Want Feb 17 Declared National Holiday

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nicholas Komu

An atheists lobby has asked Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to declare February 17 a public holiday for non-believers.

Following the declaration of Tuesday, August 21, as a public holiday to mark Idd ul Adha, Atheists in Kenya (AIK) want a day for themselves too to "preach" their belief that God does not exist.

"Kenyans who do not believe in god or gods deserve a public holiday too," AIK vice president Ms Siongok said in a statement to newsrooms on Sunday.

In the past, the atheists' group has accused the government of religious bias that it claims contravenes the Constitution.

"We will use the occasion to show our lack of faith in god by holding parades in various counties and also to increase awareness about atheism in Kenya. We believe that this will promote freedom of religion as a human right in Kenya in line with Article 27 of Constitution," said Ms Siongok.

Article 27(4) of the Constitution says the "State shall not discriminate directly or indirectly against any person on any ground, including race, sex, pregnancy, marital status, health status, ethnic or social origin, colour, age, disability, religion, conscience, belief, culture, dress, language or birth."

Atheists back Wamuchomba on polygamy

Atheists push for removal of 'God' in national anthem

High Court overturns suspension of atheist society

Senator, atheists defend Nairobi sex workers

AIK was registered as a Society in February 17, 2016 (Societies Act, Cap 108) but Prof Muigai suspended it following opposition from clergy until legal questions around the legitimacy of the group are addressed.

However, the High Court overturned the group's deregistration.

Kenya

Deputy President Ruto, Opposition Leader Odinga Trade Barbs

Once bosom friends who mounted a successful campaign in the 2007 presidential election, Deputy President William Ruto… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.