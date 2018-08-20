South Africa: SA's Best ICT Teachers to Be Honoured

Cape Town — TEN finalists are in contention for the Internet Service Providers' Association (ISPA) SuperTeacher of the Year Awards to be held in Cape Town this week.

The longest-running national information and technology communication (ICT) in education awards are scheduled to take place as part of the annual iWeek Internet industry conference and exhibition from Monday to Friday.

Finalists are competing for the titles of ISPA SuperTeacher of the Year, TechTeacher of the Year and MobileTechTeacher at a gala dinner that will conclude iWeek.

Leanne Bishop (Grantleigh College), Mabore Lekalakala (Mapudithomo Primary School) Matthew Hains ( Saheti School), Fiona Beal (The Rock Academy), Matema Jacobeth Malatji (Diopong Primary School) and Peggy Jona of Bakuba Primary School are contending.

Others are Dimakatso Sefora of Saron Primary School, Khatija Osman (Durban Girls' College), Nombuso Precious Thobela (Vulamasango Primary School) and Cyril Nkosana Nkabinde of Zonkizizwe Secondary School.

The Digital Education Institute (DEI), a non-profit educational organisation, manages the awards.

Milford Malunga, DEI Project Manager, said the required projects submitted by the ten ISPA SuperTeacher of the Year finalists reflected the growing influence and importance of the wider digital environment.

"The impact of our digital world can clearly be seen in the improving quality and scope of the finalists' projects year after year. The judges wish all of the deserving finalists well this year as they compete for this most sought-after of ICT accolades."