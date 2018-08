press release

Agang South Africa (AgangSA) would like to remember one of the greatest leaders in our lifetime, former UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan, as an advocate of peace and an educated nation. A giant Boab tree has fallen and the world at large has suffered a great loss. May his soul rest in power.

"To live is to choose. But to choose well, you must know who you are and what you stand for, where you want to go and why you want to get there." - Kofi Annan

Nthabiseng