Kenya: Kitui to Launch Ambitious Health Cover for Its Residents

Kitui — Kitui residents will be able to access free treatment in all public hospitals in the county and all referral hospitals in the country under an insurance cover plan to be launched Tuesday.

The cover dubbed Kitui County Health Insurance Cover (K-CHIC) will be launched at Katulani trading centre in Kitui Central sub-county.

The aim of the insurance cover is to provide quality and affordable healthcare to all residents so as to cushion them against out-of-pocket expenses when sick.

Every household will be required to pay an annual fee of Sh1,000 to benefit from this ambitious insurance cover.

The Chief Officer, Ministry of Health and Sanitation Richard Muthoka says residents will just need to walk with their cards in all 14 Level Four hospitals and get treatment without paying any penny if one is enrolled for the K-CHIC.

Last week, Kitui County Assembly formulated the Kitui County Health Regulations to see the plan succeed.

With a population of roughly 1.3 million residents, the citizens living in the county will be able to access quality and affordable healthcare which will be offered through the Universal Health Care Fund managed by the county.

