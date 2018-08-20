Rwanda: President Kagame Urges Youth to Invest in Themselves

President Kagame has challenged Rwandan youth to invest in themselves and strive to give the best of themselves to keep their active role in building the country.

President Kagame was addressing over 2,000 young professionals from across the country and the Rwandan community abroad.

"The difference between failure and opportunity is failure looks for you. But you are the one to keep pursuing opportunities. You have the task of not getting tired of pursuing opportunities. There is no shortcut. I cannot promise young people that you will wake up and have a job. We are the ones who have to chase opportunities. Opportunities will not chase us. Keep pushing yourself to the limit. All of you here are doing 50% of what you are actually able to do, because you don't push yourself to the limit. It is in you. You have the potential. The rest is up to you to make the decision" President Kagame said.

The meeting gathered young professionals from various background to discuss challenges, opportunities as well as their specific role in building Rwanda. This gathering is part of the #MeetThePresident series.