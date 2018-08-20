19 August 2018

Government of Rwanda (Kigali)

Rwanda: President Kagame Urges Youth to Invest in Themselves

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Kagame has challenged Rwandan youth to invest in themselves and strive to give the best of themselves to keep their active role in building the country.

President Kagame was addressing over 2,000 young professionals from across the country and the Rwandan community abroad.

"The difference between failure and opportunity is failure looks for you. But you are the one to keep pursuing opportunities. You have the task of not getting tired of pursuing opportunities. There is no shortcut. I cannot promise young people that you will wake up and have a job. We are the ones who have to chase opportunities. Opportunities will not chase us. Keep pushing yourself to the limit. All of you here are doing 50% of what you are actually able to do, because you don't push yourself to the limit. It is in you. You have the potential. The rest is up to you to make the decision" President Kagame said.

The meeting gathered young professionals from various background to discuss challenges, opportunities as well as their specific role in building Rwanda. This gathering is part of the #MeetThePresident series.

Rwanda

Gor Mahia Suffer Shock Loss to Rayon Sports

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia on Sunday night complicated their chances of a smooth sailing into the Caf Confederation Cup… Read more »

Read the original article on Rwanda Govt.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of Rwanda. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.