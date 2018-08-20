Somalia: Mogadishu Port Tax Chief And Six Staff Arrested Over Corruption

19 August 2018

Somalia's Criminal Investigation Department has detained seven officials of the Mogadishu Port Tax Authority including it's head Mr.Ahmed Ali Samow following corruption allegations, Radio Dalsan reports.

Mr Samow surrendered himself to the CID headquarters in Mogadishu on Saturday night after he had earlier reportedly eluded arrest by detectives.

Six officials of the Mogadishu Port Tax Authority had earlier been arrested inuding Samow's deputy.

The officials are at this hour been interrogated over alleged fraud in the Tax department of Somalia's busiest sea port and the country's top revenue collector.

Radio Dalsan has learnt that Mr Samow is seperately been investigated for fraudulently taking $7000 from a company for a kickback in promised tax doscount.

Mr. Samow who prior to his appointment had been instrumental in the presidential election campaign for President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo has been in office for close to 16 months.

Somalia Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire this week declared war on graft and Samow is one of the highest ranking officer to have been arrested as the government started to crack it's whip on corrupt officials.

