Eritrea: President Salva Kiir Arrives in Asmara

Asmara — The President of the Republic of South Sudan, General Salva Kiir Mayardit arrived in Asmara in the morning hours of today, 18 August, for an official visit at an invitation of President Isaias Afwerki.

Upon arrival at the Asmara International Airport, President Salva Kiir was accorded warm welcome by President Isaias Afwerki and senior Government and PFDJ officials.

President Salva Kiir is accompanied by Foreign Minister Nyala Deng Nyala and Minister at the President's Office Mr. Mike A. Beng.

In the afternoon hours, President Isaias Afweki and President Salva Kiir held talks at the State Palace focusing on development of bilateral relation, the current situation in South Sudan and the peace prospect as well as regional issues of interest to the two countries.

During his stay in Eritrea, President Salva Kiir will visit developmental sites.

President Isaias also hosted state dinner in honor of President Salva Kiir and his delegation.