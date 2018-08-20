Cameroon: October Presidential Election - Paul Biya 'Reassuring Candidate'

The 52nd issue of the bilingual magazine published by the Civil Cabinet of the Republic of Cameroon focuses on convening of presidential election and Cameroon's enriching diplomacy.

The June - July 2018 issue of the bilingual news magazine, "Le Temps des Réalisations" published by the Civil Cabinet of the Republic of Cameroon, enters the book of records as one of the most-event-packed in the country's political and diplomatic history.

The magazine talks about the convening of the October 7, 2018 presidential election, the visit to Cameroon by two august guests, presentation of letters of credence by six new Ambassadors and High Commissioner accredited to Cameroon, decision of the Head of State on the FCFA 12.7 billion of the Emergency Humanitarian Assistance Plan to help the affected population by the socio-political crisis in the North West and South West Regions, the First Lady Chantal Biya's activities and the decrees signed by President Paul Biya within the two months.

The publisher of the magazine who doubles as Minister, Director of the Civil Cabinet of the Republic, Samuel Mvondo Ayolo in the editorial presents President Paul Biya as "The reassuring candidate" in the October 7, 2018 presidential election.

He presents President Biya as being the strict respecter of law following his decree on July 9, 2018 to convene electors to the polls for the October presidential election. President Biya in another major act promulgated the law extending the term of office of Members of the National Assembly by 12 months shortly after the bill to that effect was voted in Parliament.

It also talks about the decree the President of the Republic signed extending by one year the terms of office of Municipal Councillors voted in the twin council and legislative election of September 2013.

What remains historic is the magazine is the publication of the tweet by President Paul Biya on July 13, 2018 announcing that in response to the overwhelming calls of the people, he will stand as candidate for the presidential election.

The greater part of the magazine is dedicated; first to the official visit of the Chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat to Cameroon from July 12-14, 2018 on the invitation of the Head of State.

Then came the official visit by His Most Eminent Highness Fra'Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto, the Prince and Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta from July 16-19, 2018. The magazine also talks about the telephone conversation between President Paul Biya of Cameroon and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

The magazine equally highlighted the activities of the First Lady, Chantal Biya with focus on the going -on holidays ceremony organised at the Coccinelle school complex at the Unity Palace. In the last seven pages of the magazine are published the decrees and other decisions of the Head of State in the months of June and July 2018.