Cameroon: National Football Academy - Young Talents Applauded

A ceremony to present ANAFOOT trophy won during the Semences Olympiques International Football took place in Yaounde yesterday August 16, 2018.

It was a special day at the headquarters of the National Football Academy (ANAFOOT) in Yaounde yesterday August 16, 2018. The event was the presentation ceremony of ANAFOOT trophy won during the 15th edition of the Semences Olympiques International Football tournament that took place in Yaounde from July 17 to 22, 2018.

Speaking during the occasion, the chairperson of Board of Directors of ANAFOOT, Issa Hayatou said yesterday's ceremony was proof that the work that is going on in the different technical departments of the institution is yielding fruit. He said ANAFOOT has the duty to contribute towards the construction of the future of football.

He used the occasion to congratulate the young players for honouring ANAFOOT through their talents. He called on the trainers to teach the young footballers the importance of good education and good schooling.

Earlier, the General Manager of ANAFOOT, Carl Enow Ngachu said the presentation ceremony which was the first ever for ANAFOOT was not only to celebrate the trophy but to encourage the spirit of discipline, endurance and care portrayed by the two teams that represented the National Football academy during the competition.

The players of the ANAFOOT training centre put up an honourable performance at the 2018 Semences Olympiques International Tournament. ANAFOOT North West Pole and ANAFOOT Centre Pole represented ANAFOOT in the competition in the Benjamins (U12) category. ANAFOOT North West finished first winning all six matches and scoring 16 goals.

The Best Player Award went to Febe Fritz, Best scorer (Ndewiyi Elton) and the Best goalkeeper award went to Ning Che. The trophy for the best coach of the tournament went to the coach of the ANAFOOT North West Pole, Saqmpabum Kenneth Sama.