17 August 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Women Protest Drowning of Children At Khartoum Ministry

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Dozens of women staged a demonstration outside Khartoum's Ministry of Education yesterday after 22 students and a woman drowned in River Nile state on Wednesday.

The boat was reportedly taking them from El Kanisa area of El Kabna administrative unit on their way to schools in the area. The cause of the accident has been reported to be engine failure in the middle of the Nile, a river currently swollen due to the rainy season. Witnesses reported that after the boat's engine failed, it hit a rock or tree trunk that caused it to capsize.

Activist Tahani Abbas told Radio Dabanga on Thursday that the women participating in the protest wore black cloths to express their mourning for the 22 drowned students and the drowned woman who was with the students, an official responsible for statistics at El Kabna hospital.

The demonstrators also mourned the death of three schoolgirls in Ombadda district in Omdurman, when a wall collapsed under the heavy rains on August 1. The protest lasted nearly an hour and was supported by dozens of passers-by, according to Abbas.

She criticised the government's neglect towards the events, and demanded the resignation of the Federal Minister of Education and an acceleration of the investigation into the two incidents. "There are officials accountable for this."

Sudan

SPLM-N Agar - New Report On Reforms Needed for Democracy and Social Justice

The Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) has released a comprehensive study prepared… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.