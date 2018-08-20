Somalia: U.S. Says It's Committed to Improving Literacy

The United States government has reiterated it's commitement to improve literacy levels in Somalia, a statement from the US Mission to Somalia said on Friday.

For the third year running the US Agency for International Development (USAID) sponsored the Mogadishu Book Fair to support a Somali-driven campaign for literacy.

Thousands of book lovers including children, youth, families, poets, authors, journalists, playwrights attended the three day book fair that ended on Friday in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

"The United States is proud to support the Mogadishu Book Fair, which has succeeded again this year in inspiring a new generation of readers and storytellers, and creating a stage for creativity and learning," said U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Martin Dale.

"We believe that, as part of the development of Somalia, it is important for Somalis to write stories that validate Somali experiences and inspire future generations to reflect on uniting themes and values." he added.

Through its programs, the United States government has been sponsoring hundreds of arts and cultural activities throughout Somalia to promote social cohesion and a sense of shared Somali national identity.

The US has pledged more book forums jn Somalia.

"In the following months, authors will be conducting four months of creative writing workshops with aspiring youth writers in Mogadishu. USAID will be supporting another six book forums in drought-affected communities in Baidoa, South West State" the statement said.