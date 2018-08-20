17 August 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: U.S. Says It's Committed to Improving Literacy

Tagged:

Related Topics

The United States government has reiterated it's commitement to improve literacy levels in Somalia, a statement from the US Mission to Somalia said on Friday.

For the third year running the US Agency for International Development (USAID) sponsored the Mogadishu Book Fair to support a Somali-driven campaign for literacy.

Thousands of book lovers including children, youth, families, poets, authors, journalists, playwrights attended the three day book fair that ended on Friday in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

"The United States is proud to support the Mogadishu Book Fair, which has succeeded again this year in inspiring a new generation of readers and storytellers, and creating a stage for creativity and learning," said U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Martin Dale.

Gen.Zakia Ahmed The Story of A Diaspora Woman Who Rose To Become Somalia's First General & Highest Ranking...

Will She Be The First Ethio-Somali Region President?

Farmaajo Appoints 3th Army Chief Since Taking Office, Fahad Yasin Moved To Nisa & Women Take Charge At Villa...

"We believe that, as part of the development of Somalia, it is important for Somalis to write stories that validate Somali experiences and inspire future generations to reflect on uniting themes and values." he added.

Through its programs, the United States government has been sponsoring hundreds of arts and cultural activities throughout Somalia to promote social cohesion and a sense of shared Somali national identity.

The US has pledged more book forums jn Somalia.

"In the following months, authors will be conducting four months of creative writing workshops with aspiring youth writers in Mogadishu. USAID will be supporting another six book forums in drought-affected communities in Baidoa, South West State" the statement said.

Somalia

Mogadishu Port Tax Chief And Six Staff Arrested Over Corruption

Somalia's Criminal Investigation Department has detained seven officials of the Mogadishu Port Tax Authority including… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.