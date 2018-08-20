Somalia: Who's Weapons? Ethiopia Seizes Largest Cache of Smuggled Weapons in Addis Ababa

Police in Ethiopia on Friday seized the largest cache of weapons in recent times that was being smuggled in to the capital Addis Ababa. According to the Federal Police 1051 pistols and some 4038 ammunition were found inside a fuel track tanker and an Isuzu truck in Kolfe area.

Three suspects have been arrested and are being investigated over the seized cache.

Several attempts to smuggle fire arms into the city were foiled by the police.