17 August 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Equatorial Guinea: Minister Tangara, As the Special Envoy Meets President Obiang

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on August 13th, 2018 met the President of Equatorial Guinea, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, at the Presidential Palace in Malabo. This is revealed by a statement by the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Honourable Tangara was in Malabo as a Special Envoy of President Adama Barrow.

according to the release, "The visit was meant to further strengthen the already cordial bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and peoples."

"The visit accorded officials the opportunity to explore ways of

strengthening and widening cooperation between the two countries," the release concluded.

It is worthwhile noting that former President Jammeh has been residing in Equatorial Guinea since he went into exile in January 2017.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.