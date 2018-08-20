18 August 2018

Somalia: The Conflict Between Somali and Oromo Displaces 2.8 Million

August 16, 2018 - The number of Internally Displaced Ethiopians has reached 2.8 million, up from 1.6 million at the beginning of the year, according to the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) report.

Ethiopia has been going through various ethnic conflicts in the last three years, mainly in Oromia, Somali and Southern Ethiopia regions.

Increased communal violence and natural disasters across various parts of Ethiopia in the first half of 2018 is thought to be behind the spike in the number of displaced people in the country.

Ethiopia also hosts more than 920,000 refugees from neighbouring countries, including Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and Eritrea, according to UNICEF.

Seasonal flooding expected to affect 2.5 million people, possibly increasing the number of displacement in Ethiopia, the report adds.

An estimated 111.8 million U.S. dollars will be needed to help these people, 31 per cent of which has so far been donated to UNICEF, according to the report.

