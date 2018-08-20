South Africa Sends Condolences to India Following Deadly Floods

press release

The Government and people of South Africa wish to extend its sincere condolences to the Government and people of India after the deadly flooding in Kerala State, which has claimed over a 100 lives thus far.

The thoughts of the people of South Africa are with the people of India during this difficult period and the South African Government extends its sympathy to those families who have lost their loved ones.

South Africa and India have strong historical and fraternal bonds based on India's opposition to racial discrimination and support for the liberation struggle. The two countries maintain a strong and strategic bilateral relationship which is a reflection of shared values and a common vision for the future.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation