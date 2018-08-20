18 August 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Puntland Forces Reclaim Town From Al-Shabaab

The regional forces in the Puntland region of Somalia have recaptured Af Urur, a strategic town from al Shabaab fighters on Friday, August 17 without a battle.

Captain Said Mohamed Diriye said the town, whose main road links the cities of Garowe, Bosaso and the Somali capital Mogadishu, was retaken by his forces without a fight.

Puntland has its own government and security forces patrolling its territory but Diriye said Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab fighters had captured the town last month.

Al Shabaab aims to expel the African Union-mandated peacekeeping force from Somalia, topple its central government and establish an administration based on its strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law.

