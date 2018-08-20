17 August 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Does the Gambia Need Donor Support?

Tagged:

Related Topics

The main reason why Haile Selassie lost the confidence of the Ethiopian people is when he considered it a disgrace to display the hungry emaciated bodies of the Ethiopian people suffering from drought. Such people needed humanitarian assistance but the government felt that its opponents were trying to discredit it by displaying such pictures of dying people and animals.

The Gambia is in a transition and recent calls by humanitarians deeming it social protection issues like calling for donation of blood and equipping diabetic units is labelled as machinations of critics aimed at discrediting the government.

It is important for government never to make pronouncements of machinations of critics unless its national intelligence agency conducts proper investigation to distinguish genuine humanitarian aid from allegations of attempt just to discredit a government. The worst opposition party on earth is one that would want the suffering of the people to increase so that it would get closer to power. A genuinely democratic opposition party would always want to inherit a better society so as to add value to it to make it better when it proves and earns the confidence of the people in an election that it could make things better than the government it wishes to replace.

A country needs a government in office and alternatives with the same aim of eradicating the suffering of the people. Foroyaa would like to take this opportunity to remind the government that Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital is in need of a facelift. Government needs to paint and refurbish the hospital if it is to be called a teaching hospital. If government cannot do so before the end of this year any humanitarian group with the ability should come to the aid of the hospital.

Gambia

The Gambia Government Clarifies the D11,250,000 Gift to Gambian Pilgrims

Following widespread reports and unsubstantiated claims that President Adama Barrow gave D11, 250,000 (Eleven Million,… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.