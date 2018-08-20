17 August 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: The Seat of the Presidency, A Hot Seat

Tagged:

Related Topics

The expression of divergent views and dissenting opinions from the angle of the media, the people and the executive should always be characterised by three fundamental pillars.

All must seek to present the truth in good faith and in the public interest. The media is supposed to hold the executive accountable to the public. This is done by taking the concerns of the people and putting them before the executive in the form of questions wanting answers that will keep the public informed of what the government has done or intends to do to address the challenges.

This should not bring about expression of frustration, instead it should be seen as an avenue to reduce public fears and gaps between them and those who govern. When those from the public express wild rumours not backed by any evidence, wild reactions are likely to be provoked that will keep rumours alive and this will not serve the public interest.

A nation that is to be guided on the path of development must have citizens and governments who will always be bound by the determination to address the challenges of their country and the problems of their people irrespective of who governs or who is governed. When that happens each government will govern according its ability and each people will receive development according to the capacity of its government. This is what is expected of a democratic country where governments are not permanent but must come and go according to the will of the people. Hence those who govern are best advised to always strive to listen to the voices of the people and respond to address their needs and aspirations without fear or favour, affection or ill will.

Gambia

The Gambia Government Clarifies the D11,250,000 Gift to Gambian Pilgrims

Following widespread reports and unsubstantiated claims that President Adama Barrow gave D11, 250,000 (Eleven Million,… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.