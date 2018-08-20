Gambia: Multi-Million Dollar Tomato Factory Sets for Production

Gambia Angola China Global Group (GACH]), is set to operate a tomato paste and mineral water factory in the Gambia. The five million dollar project was revealed by the proprietor of the Group, in a press conference with Journalists at their Headquarters in Banjulunding.

Speaking at the conference, Abubacarr Jawara, said the establishment of the factory will create jobs for hundreds of Gambians, boost the economy, provide quality processed tomatoes paste for the local market, and contribute to national development.

Jawara added that the factory will target farmers with vast lands of between 5, 10 and 8 hectares, and they will sign MOUs with them on their lands in order to procure 120 tons of tomatoes, per day; that farmers will be provided with seeds and fertilizer, and their produce will be bought by the factory; that in turn, the factory will discount fertilizer and seeds for farmers; that for a start, they will be importing tomato paste into the country which in the long term, will be produced in the country.

Jawara said the factory will employ over 600 people in the first stage, but can employ more than 1,000 people, if the factory and farmlands are full operating; that production of the factory is verified in a lab for standard and quality, before packaging is done; that they are competing with other producers in the market, and will not compromise standard and quality. He thanked GIEPA and other stakeholders who stood by them in ensuring the successful establishment of the factory.

Responding to the mechanisms put in place for environmental protection, Momodou Lamin Sowe of GIEPA, stressed that the process of helping Companies get Special Investment Certificate (SIC) and Export Processing Zone License (EPZL), the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and a certification from NEA, as well as the factory's business plan, is all geared to look into issues concerning the impact the factory will have on the environment, and to avert environmental hazards resulting from waste disposal and to ensure standards and quality products.

Other speakers include Alagie Sillah, ex-parliamentarian and MD GACH, Adolf Manu, Finance Director, and Adama Sidibeh.