19 August 2018

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

Ghana: Limusa Mourns the Passing of the Former UN Secretary General and Son of the Soil - Kofi Annan

The Liberated Metalworkers Union of South Africa has noted and received with great sadness the news of the passing of the former Secretary General of the United Nations and a Noble Peace Prize laureate, Mr Kofi Annan.

History confirms Mr. Kofi Annan as a great and extraordinary African diplomat who dedicated his life to a just world. He was a great internationalist and a man of thought whom throughout his life committed himself to championing the cause of a better world. He was indeed the epitome of human decency and a true soldier for justice.

He will be remembered as a man who stood firm to consciousness, a leader and a great humanitarian who rose amongst the ranks to lead the United Nations to a new millennium. He remains one of the world's most celebrated diplomats and an African intellectual who rose through the ranks of the United Nations to become its first black Secretary General.

The General Secretary of LIMUSA, Cedric Gina, when he expressed with a deep sense of sadness his message of condolences said that "the marginalized, the poor and the working class, the African continent and the world is much poor now that one of the most distinct sons is no more." He added that "Mr. Kofi Anna was amongst those who had the ability of bringing the attention of the world to those who needed it most".

He was indeed a man of peace. He dedicated his life to negotiating and fostering peace in war zones. He won the Noble Peace Prize due to his great contributions to the cause of peace during his tenure as UN Secretary General.

His friendship with the global South, including South Africa, will remain a great episode throughout the existence of humanity.

LIMUSA mourns the death of this great African intellectual, diplomat, humanitarian and activist. We send our condolences to his family, the people of Ghana, Africa, the United Nations and the rest of the world.

Issued by LIMUSA.

