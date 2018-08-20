Africa Has Lost a Man of Integrity and a Hero of Our Continent - President

H.E the President, Hage Geingob recently extended his condolences to the wife of Kofi Annan, Nane Maria Anna and his children and the people of Ghana, following the untimely death of the former United Nations (UN) Secretary General, Kofi Annan on Saturday, 18 August.

The president in a statement on Saturday said the loss of Annan, an exemplary son of Ghana, leaves a huge void for the African continent, and humanity at large, which he has served as courageous humanitarian with immeasurable passion and distinction.

"Without doubt, Africa has lost a man of integrity and a hero of our continent who worked throughout his entire life persistently for a better humanity," he added.

President Geingob in the statement praised the work of the late Kofi Annan in the promotion of peace, as the first Secretary General of the UN to emerge from within the ranks of the organization, including as chairman of the Kofi Annan Foundation and the Elders, an organization founded by the late Nelson Mandela former president of South Africa.

"My friend Kofi Annan worked for a better world, and succeeded in many ways in that regard," he added.