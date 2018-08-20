Liberia: Youth Hub Africa Names Gwen Myers Among '10 Outstanding Changemakers'

Out of thousands of young African Changemakers who are consistently striving for change in their home country, the Youth Hub Africa has recognized ten outstanding leaders. Among them is the Executive Director for Messengers of Peace, Gwendolyn S. Myers, as one of agents driving the wheels of peace and positive change in Liberia and beyond.

Commemorating the International Youth Day (IYD) on August 12 under the theme, "Creating Safe Spaces for Youth", Youthhub Africa saw it fit to recognize the exemplary works and level of impact these leaders are making on the African continent.

Other Changemakers

Barclays Paul Okari of Kenya and founder of Safi Pads. Safi Pads is an inexpensive, reusable, washable sanitary towel for low-income women. Jaha Marie-Dukureh, a Gambian, founder of Safe Hands for Girls, is the lead campaigner in the Global Media Campaign to End FGM and a renowned voice against Female Genital Mutilation. Richard Appiah Akoto, a Ghanaian, founded The Microsoft Teacher, which provides an extensive explanation of a typical Microsoft work display on a blackboard at Batenase M/A Junior High School in Sekyedumase Southern town of Ghana.

Others are Fati Abubakar, Nigeria; Ilwad Elman, Somalia; Charles Lipenga, Malawi; Fearida Bemba Nabourema, Togo; Amasa Firdaus Abdusalam and Nigeria; Alain Nteff, Camaroon.

Gwendolyn Myers has been listed among Top 10 Outstanding Young African Change Makers in the year of 2017 by the Youth Hub Africa in its 2018 International Youth Day rating.

Myers works with thousands of young people who are excited about change in their communities and nation at large.

Her organization, Messengers of Peace, which just concluded a "Peace Pledge" competition among peace volunteers, is currently hosting a one month peace summer camp with high school and college students at the Len Miller High school in Monrovia. The campers are being exposed to diverse lessons on public speaking, youth and peace security, entrepreneurship & career building among others, through the help of experienced facilitators.

In April of 2018, Myers was also recognized as one of the six worthy Africa's Young Achievers and her works was published by the UN Department of Public Information, New York.

Youth Hub Africa is a platform that features the great impact and works by African leaders in their home country and around the globe. It also provides local and international opportunities for young people to achieve career goals.

Authors

J. Lisa Lumeh