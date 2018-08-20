Uganda: Teargas, Live Bullets Rock Kampala Streets

Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Monitor

At least a dozen people have been arrested in an operation commanded by ACP Dennis Namuwooza.

Teargas and live bullets have rocked Kampala streets this Monday afternoon. Police and the army have fired teargas and bullets to contain rioters who have lit fire in the middle of roads in Kisekka Market, Namirembe Road and Kikuubo Market Lane.

The crowds are chanting Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine’s slogan, "People Power. Our power” demanding his release. At least a dozen people have been arrested in an operation commanded by ACP Dennis Namuwooza.

The protesters accuse the government of arresting and torturing MPs Bobi Wine, Francis Zaake and others who were arrested in Arua last Monday, following a fracas that happened between MP-Elect Kassiano Wadri’s supporters and those of NRM candidate Nusura Tiperu.

The fracas in Arua left Bobi Wine’s driver Yasin Kawuma dead, and others with gunshot wounds. Over 30 people including MPs and journalists were arrested.

Protest in Mityana



On Sunday, one person was shot dead and five injured after police battled rioters in Mityana Municipality following reports that the area MP’s Francis Zaake’s condition had deteriorated.

The deceased was identified as Samuel Ssekitoleko, a resident of Myanzi, Kasanda District.

Those injured are; Ms Dorren Assimwe, Ms Jalia Nakamya, Mr Lawrence Jingo, Mr Derrick Ssengomba and Mr Richard Muwonge –all residents of Mityana

According to Yunus Musa, an eye witness, the dead and the injured were among football fans from Singo County, heading to Kyaggwe (Mukono District) for Buganda Kingdom’s Masazza football match.

He said Police shot at the taxi they were travelling in after the driver refused to stop.