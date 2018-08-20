Liberia: Female Student Wins Academic Awards

A female student of the Len Millar High School, Victorlyn Z. Pennue has won the top academic performer award of the school.

The administration of the school said Victorlyn Z. Pennue, a 12th grader, made an outstanding performance above all the rest of her colleagues, thus making her the dux of the school for this year.

The Manager of the Salvation Army Liberia and Sierra Leone Command School System has challenged Victorlyn to keep up the high academic standard.

Speaking at the 18th graduation exercises of the school, Lt/ Col. Samuel Amponsah said considering the challenges in Liberia for a female to top her competitors, it is worthy for commendation in the academic sector.

Amponsah said females of the 21st century are now competing with their male colleagues to achieve quality education.

The Salvation Army Officer cautioned other females, who believe that there are certain things only assigned to their male colleagues, to think otherwise and work hard for education.

He thanked the parents of Victorlyn for the level of attention and investment in making their daughter outstanding amongst hundreds of students graduating from the Len Millar High school. Lt. Col. Amponsah wants parents to invest in the education of their children.

For his part, the Director of Education of the Salvation Army Liberia and Sierra Leone Command, David S. Massaquoi Sr., praised the graduating class for successfully completing their secondary education.

In remarks, Victorlyn called on her fellow female students to take seriously their education, adding that possessing high academic standard is not by magic.

With tears rolling down her face in remembrance of her late father, Victorlyn disclosed that education is the best way forward for future development.

The remains of Victoria's father were still at the funeral home when she took courage to participate in the program.

She said other countries are far ahead of Liberia in the area of development because the minds of citizens of those countries have been developed by education.

She further challenged her fellow graduates to serve as examples in their communities using the knowledge acquired.