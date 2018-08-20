South Africa: Who Are Fighting for the Guptas, Zuma At State Capture Inquiry?

Photo: Twitter Video Screenshot

Activists protest against state capture in Cape Town (file photo).

As the state capture commission of inquiry kicks off with its first witnesses this week, a clear picture has emerged of who will fight the allegations against the Gupta and Zuma families on their behalf.

The various legal representatives placed themselves on record on Monday.

They are:

Mike Hellens SC for Ajay Gupta, together with Dawie Joubert SC, instructed by attorney Rudi Krause, in relation to allegations by Themba Maseko and Vytjie Mentor and future allegations

Dawie Joubert SC for Ajay Gupta, Duduzane Zuma and Rajesh Gupta

Jaap Cilliers SC for Fana Hlongwane in respect of allegations by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas over being offered the post of finance minister and R600m by Ajay Gupta in Hlongwane's presence

Muzi Sikakhane SC on behalf of former president Jacob Zuma

Advocate, Hlalelwako Lusenga, on behalf of former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown and former director general Richard Seleke

Henry Cowley on behalf of former aide to president Zuma, Lakhela Kaunda

At this stage, the various legal teams have indicated that they will try to reach an agreement with evidence leaders to receive notices of allegations implicating their clients sooner.

In terms of Rule 3.3 of the commission, those who will or may be implicated in evidence from any witness must be notified ahead of time to allow them to prepare submissions in response or to make formal applications for the right to cross-examine the witness.

Source: News24