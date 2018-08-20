20 August 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Africa: Ethiopia Inaugurates Africa's First Waste-to-Energy Project

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Lyu Shuai/Xinhua
The exterior of the Reppie waste-to-energy facility in Addis Ababa. Ethiopia's first waste-to-energy facility was inaugurated on Sunday in the presence of high-level Ethiopian and foreign dignitaries.
By Xinhua

Ethiopia's first waste-to-energy facility was inaugurated on Sunday in the presence of high-level Ethiopian and foreign dignitaries.

The Reppie waste-to-energy facility, fully financed by the Ethiopian government, expected to process 1,400 tons of solid waste daily.

The project, located in Addis Ababa, was constructed by China National Electrical Engineering Company (CNEEC).

Speaking at the inauguration event, Ethiopian President Mulatu Teshome said investment in energy projects are crucial if Ethiopia is to achieve its aim of becoming an environmentally friendly industrialized middle-income economy by 2025.

"The growth of energy sector has been a key driver of economic growth in Ethiopia over the last several years, this happened because electricity supply is much needed in order for the economy to transition from predominantly agricultural to industrial and to attract local and foreign investors," Teshome said.

More on This

"Ethiopia has been investing extensively in hydro power, geothermal, wind energy, solar energy and now biomass to boost the manufacturing sector with a supply of clean, renewable energy," he said. "Reppie waste-to-energy project is part of that grand strategy."

"The Ethiopian government hopes with the commissioning of this project it can turn an increasing urban rubbish menace into an economic boon," he said. Zhang Yanfei, presidentof CNEEC, said the waste-to-energy facility is one big step forward to make Addis Ababa, a city with a population of over 4 million, clean and healthy.

"As Africa's first waste-to-energy facility, Reppie's completion and operation shows great vision," he said. "It has found a green road to urban development in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Africa."

"Reppie is the best possible way to address the capital city's garbage problem, while providing steady power supply" Zhang said.

Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Tan Jian said the construction of the facility also boosted the knowledge capacity of Ethiopians.

"Construction is important. Capacity-building is equally important, if not more. For many projects in Africa, this could be quite a challenge; software could be more important than hardware," Tan said.

"Sustainable development and environmental protection are major components of China-Africa cooperation. China supports Africa's endeavor towards green, low carbon and sustainable development," he said. "We actively participate in projects on clean energy, wildlife protection, environmentally friendly agriculture and smart cities."

Xinhua

More on This

Looking at Nation's Rubbish Policies

Last month's landslide at a dumpsite killed 125 people. Can the next tragedy be averted? Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.