South Africa: Four Suspects Arrested for the Possession of Unlicensed Firearms

press release

On Sunday 19 August 2018 at about 18:30, members attached to Mitchell's Plain Tactical Response Team (TRT) acted on information they had received from the public, and arrested four suspects aged 18, 20, 25 and 26 respectively for the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition at two premises in Grindal Crescent, Lavender Hill.

Members followed up on the information and found a silver CZ7.65 Pistol with 10 live 7.65mm rounds, as well as a silver Astra Magnum pistol and four .57 live rounds on the premises.

The four arrested suspects are due to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates' Court today, Monday 20 August 2018, on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

In an unrelated incident, a 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday 17 August 2018 at about 12:00, after he had robbed a house in 4th Avenue in Rondebosch East. The arrest came after Lansdowne crime prevention members were patrolling in the area and were stopped by a member of the public, who reported that he saw a man running towards Imam Haroon road with a firearm in his hand. Members gave chase in that direction and saw the man running. As they were close enough to catch him, the man threw the firearm on top of a garage's roof at Opal road in Rondebosch East, and he was apprehended in the process.

Further investigation revealed that the man had committed a house robbery in 4th Avenue. The complainant explained that he was pulling out of the driveway when he was approached by three unknown men, of whom one had a firearm, and the other two knives. The complainant further explained that the trio had pushed him inside the house and robbed him of R10 000 cash after which they fled in a gold colour Toyota Yaris, in an unknown direction.

The suspect from Delft area will face charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and house robbery, and is due to appear in the Wynberg court on Monday 20 August 2018. The firearm, of which the serial number had been scratched off was booked into the SAPS property register for evidence to be produced in court. The other two suspects are still at large.

The cooperation of the public who assisted by providing this information, resulted in the police removing illegal firearms and ammunition from the streets. In the spirit of partnership policing, anyone with information about illegal activities in their areas can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.