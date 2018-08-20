South Africa: Daughters Sentenced for Defrauding Mother

20 August 2018

The Durban Regional Court convicted and sentenced Anisa Sayed Khan (39) and Zaadhaya Khan (33) for stealing from their mother in 2016. The accused defrauded their biological mother by transferring more than R1.5 million from her bank account into theirs after the death of her husband. A case of theft was opened at the Umzinto police station and it was assigned to the Provincial Detectives for investigation.

The accused were arrested, charged and taken to court where they were released on R20,000-00 bail each. They were successfully prosecuted and were each sentenced to five years imprisonment which is wholly suspended for five years, on condition that the accused are not convicted for a similar offence. They each have to pay back R750,000-00 and their bail of R20,000-00 each must be cashed and paid to the complainant immediately. The balance of the payment must be paid on or before 31 October 2018, failing which the sentence will be imposed.

