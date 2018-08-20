20 August 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: A 15-Year-Old Suspect Arrested for the Illegal Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition in Grassy Park

Vigilant members attached to the Grassy Park SAPS Crime Intelligence office were busy with crime prevention duties on 17 August 2018 at about 15:50, in the Parkwood area. They were performing stop and search duties, when they heard a gunshot going off in the direction of Blackbird Avenue, Parkwood. Members observed a man, known to them, running with a firearm in his possession. The suspect dropped the firearm and a knife when he saw the police. Members picked it up and proceeded after the suspect who ran into a nearby house. The suspect was then arrested by the members, where he was hiding under roof plates. Police members confiscated a black 9mm CZ with serial number filed off, 11 live rounds of ammunition, two spent cartridges and one magazine.

The 15 year old suspect is a member of a rival gang in Parkwood and was arrested on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of a prohibited firearm. He will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates' Court on related charges today, Monday 20 August.

