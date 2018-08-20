South Africa: A 15-Year-Old Suspect Arrested for the Illegal Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition in Grassy Park

press release

Vigilant members attached to the Grassy Park SAPS Crime Intelligence office were busy with crime prevention duties on 17 August 2018 at about 15:50, in the Parkwood area. They were performing stop and search duties, when they heard a gunshot going off in the direction of Blackbird Avenue, Parkwood. Members observed a man, known to them, running with a firearm in his possession. The suspect dropped the firearm and a knife when he saw the police. Members picked it up and proceeded after the suspect who ran into a nearby house. The suspect was then arrested by the members, where he was hiding under roof plates. Police members confiscated a black 9mm CZ with serial number filed off, 11 live rounds of ammunition, two spent cartridges and one magazine.

The 15 year old suspect is a member of a rival gang in Parkwood and was arrested on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of a prohibited firearm. He will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates' Court on related charges today, Monday 20 August.