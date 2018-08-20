South Africa: Another Firearm Recovered in Ocean View

press release

Partnership policing yielded success yet again when crime operations were conducted by Wynberg Cluster Crime Prevention and Ocean View SAPS last night, Sunday 19 August 2018. This led to the arrest of a 30 year old suspect in the Ocean View area for charges relating to illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The police were patrolling Lyra Way, Ocean View, when they spotted a group of four suspicious-looking men walking in the road. The one man started to run. Members gave chase and managed to catch him. They proceeded to search him and found a firearm containing five live rounds of ammunition on the 30 year old suspect. The suspect was charged and is expected to appear in the Simon's Town Magistrates' court on Tuesday 21 August 2018, on the said charges.

Wynberg Cluster Crime Prevention members were thanked for their assistance, dedication and bravery in apprehending the suspect with a firearm without any injuries to anyone and without any shots being fired. The number of firearms the police have been recovering in this short period of time is incredible. We hope that the community is taking note of this and that they will begin to trust the police more with any information they have on any illegal activities. The community is requested to contact Ocean View SAPS on 021 783 8300 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.