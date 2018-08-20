South Africa: MEC Dan Plato Hosts Special Women's Month Safety Outreaches in Delft, 20 Aug

press release

On Monday 20 August 2018, Western Cape MEC of Community Safety, Dan Plato, will be hosting the Department of Community Safety's special Women's Month safety outreaches in Delft.

For the duration of Women's Month, Minister Plato is asking communities to be vigilant about women safety along the theme "Women Persist - Men Resist" in an effort to help prevent women and child killings in our communities.

Minister Plato and the Department of Community Safety will host nine (9) special Women's focussed safety outreaches in priority communities across the Western Cape.

The safety outreaches will empower women from 46 communities with knowledge and provide a safe platform where those who have suffered abuse can not only engage and draw strength from one another, but also from various governmental departments and non-governmental organisations and the services they offer.

The Department will be partnering with the South African Police Service, Department of Correctional Services, Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, the religious fraternity, South African Human Rights Council, our Safety Partners in the Community Police Forum (CPF), Neighbourhood Watches (NHWs) and Walking Bus members, as well as other non-governmental organisations for the special safety outreaches to be held for communities in and around Hanover Park, Mitchells Plain, Lavender Hill, Nyanga, Delft, Worcester, Elsies River, Gugulethu and Bredasdorp.

Women have historically help build resilient communities and this afternoon's event in Beacon Valley, will see community member from Delft, Wesbank, Silversands, Mfuleni, Happy Valley, and Belhar be honoured, entertained and celebrated as pillars in their respective communities of courage, hope, possibility and strength.

