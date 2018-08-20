20 August 2018

South Africa: Veteran Danish Cyclist Joins Team Dimension Data

Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka announced on Monday that Lars Bak of Denmark has signed a one-year contract to join their team from January 1, 2019.

Bak, 38, brings a huge amount of experience to our team with a palmarès that includes: 12 professional victories, 19 Grand Tours and 32 appearances at the Classics.

He will move across from Lotto-Soudal where he spent the last seven seasons.

"I'm hugely excited to be joining Dimension Data. I've been a professional now for 17 years, next year will be my 18th, and it's always nice to have a new motivation. Of course when I talked to Rolf Aldag he told me about the concept (of the team), I know Rolf from when I rode for two years with HTC so I know that he does the absolute best for his riders," said Bak.

"I really would like to perform the role that I've done in previous years as a helper, using my experience to help particularly the young guys in the team and everybody else too while of course giving of my best.

"I still feel motivated and I'm really looking forward to getting new glasses, new shoes, new bike, new kit so maybe I'm old; but I'm definitely still excited!"

He's the second Dane to sign with us in as many weeks following the news that Michael Valgren links up with the team in 2019.

"I'm going to support Michael Valgren a lot, I hope that I can be a mentor, of sorts, to support him and everybody in the team. There is going to be new names in the team and with that comes motivation, fighting for your position and I'm really looking forward to that."

While for Team Principal, Douglas Ryder, Bak joining is an important cog in the planning for a successful 2019 season.

"Lars has a huge amount of experience and I'm thrilled that he's agreed to join us. His results over the years speak for themselves and he will not only offer consistent quality performances but, crucially, important experience to the rest of the team as we look to taking the next step in our development as a team," he said.

"He comes from hugely successful environments and we'll be looking at him to bring those levels of success into our team and push us to greater heights.

"I'm really pleased with the way that our squad is shaping up for next year; we've signed some high-class talent to complement the excellent riders that we have to make the future look very exciting indeed."

