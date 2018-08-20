20 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Toddler Found Alive Along With Three Decomposing Bodies

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp
(file photo).

A two-year-old toddler is the lone survivor of a murder mystery in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police on Monday confirmed that the child had been found along with three decomposing bodies inside a home in Thornwood, Marianhill, on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said that all the bodies had sustained stab wounds.

"A body of a man believed to be in his twenties was found hanging inside the house. All the bodies were decomposed and a knife believed to be used in the commission of crime was also recovered at the scene," Gwala said.

She said the child was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated."

Source: News24

South Africa

Land Claims Must Still Go Through the Courts - Agri SA Tells Land Owners

As land expropriation without compensation gains momentum, agricultural industry association Agri SA has taken it upon… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.