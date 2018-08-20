South Africa: Toddler Found Alive Along With Three Decomposing Bodies

A two-year-old toddler is the lone survivor of a murder mystery in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police on Monday confirmed that the child had been found along with three decomposing bodies inside a home in Thornwood, Marianhill, on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said that all the bodies had sustained stab wounds.

"A body of a man believed to be in his twenties was found hanging inside the house. All the bodies were decomposed and a knife believed to be used in the commission of crime was also recovered at the scene," Gwala said.

She said the child was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated."

