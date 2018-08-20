Ethiopia: Volunteers in Lending Hands to Motherland

ADDIS ABABA - The ongoing volunteer services by youngsters in the length and breadth of the country is giving the kiss of life to the unity and togetherness of the nation, The Ethiopian Herald learnt.

At the moment, one thousand volunteers have already got themselves fully engaged in volunteering activities which have been running on a national scale targeting at consolidating unity among the people in every nook and cranny of the country," said the Ethiopian Ministry of Youth & Sport Ristu Yerda.

He went on to say it is to be recalled that Prime Minster, Dr. Abiy Ahmed had recently been enthusing the youth to partake in volunteering activities being evidenced in every part of the country by giving unreservedly their all for their motherland. More to the point, they are exerting their maximum effort to make their dream become a reality.

He stressed that all volunteers are expected to get themselves involved in donating blood , preventing road traffic accident, keeping city sanitation, preventing flood and handling summer drainage problem, removing water hyacinth surrounding Lake Tana and other related weeds and preventing harmful traditional practice, among others.

Mathias Assefa, Youths mobilization and participation Directorate Director, at the Ministry of Youth and Sport said: "In fact, all the students are temporarily living in various parts of higher learning institutions of the country such as Gambela, Mekelle, Addis Ababa Science and Technology University, Adama Science and Technology University, Ambo, Bahir Dar, Debre Berhan, Hawassa, Wolaita Soddo and Assosa. All things considered, the volunteers will stay there for two weeks.

He further said, all the volunteers partaking in various parts of the country are drawn from Tigraye, Amhara, Oromiya, Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' state, Benishangul-Gumuz, Gambela, and Addis Ababa, among others

He concluded that this kind of volunteering service helps create a sense of oneness among the youth. Furthermore, it enables them to contribute their share for the development of the country. In this fashion, achieving the desired goal will be a walk in the park for them.