Ethiopia: Attaching Significance to Addiction Problem

ADDIS ABABA: It is said that a lot of fruitful activities should be put into effect to get to the bottom of addiction problem surfacing among the youth across the country, the Ethiopian Herald learnt.

Eliyas Kalayu, Founder and Executive Director of Meqomia Development Organization said, "The impact of addiction in Ethiopia and across the globe is escalating in various parts of the country. Therefore, in order to distance the youth from addiction, the government and the community should build a range of recreation centers in various areas of the country, build recovery center for victims and set mandatory rules which could be put into effect in no time at all.

He further said, "Nowadays, the number of people engaged in addiction is increasing at an alarming rate. At this point in time, the number of youngsters engaged in addiction across the country is estimated to be 51 percent. Even worse, some 45.6 percent of them are joining the addiction world. Oftentimes, addiction brings about through continuous trial and error methods."

He further stressed that once the youth get into addiction, it will be difficult to get themselves out of addiction and sooner or later they suffer from stress, depression, and other related symptoms. Slowly but surely, they embark on hating themselves to death. The youth as well set in motion hiding themselves in addiction.

"As a matter of fact, addiction affects mental, emotional, physical, social, economic as well as political aspects of one's country and its people. Furthermore, it affects the productivity and reproductivity of the victims," he added.

He concluded that to solve the problem, family, religious organizations, artists, political parties and the government should work hand-in-glove to meet the objective.