Ethiopia: Ethio-Somali State People Are Nationalists

Dr. Moha Farah Jire is an Ethiopian gem far-famed for her strong ideology of Pan Africanism. She is a highly-educated investigative journalist, an intellectual and an academician. Once, she had served the Prime Minister's media adviser. She had also worked in African Union's Communication Department.She had played a major role in the peace-building process between the two Sudanese. For her dynamism, she was also decorated with awards from both local and international robust activists.

Dr Moha is Ethiopian Somali with a Harare mother. She has a full grasp of the current situation in the state,she knows things on the ground like the palm of her hand. Therefore, with this fact in mind, The Ethiopian Herald had approached her regarding the issue as she is a political, peace and security analyst on the current affairs.

How do you assess the peace and stability of Jijiga after the detention of Abdi Iley,former state chief?

In fact,currently the state is stable. Almost everything is back to normal. Markets are reopened. Government offices are functioning. But people are still grieving for the loss of their dear ones. They are worried for they have lost their money and properties. In some places, their business did screech to a halt. For some weeks, the situation had spiraled out of control. In places where they have fled to, internally or external displaced people are traumatized. But thanks to God this temporary solution is at least helping people to recover.

Does the return of quiet shows the secessionist move was groundless?

Dear Journalist to reassure you, Ethiopian-Somali State of Ethiopia belongs to this great country and people of the state,soul-and-body Ethiopians, are not going anywhere! Why would they make a secession as a knee-jerk action instigated by some behind the scene ? Why is it being propagated they will join Somalia?, Is it because they share the name Somali ? This is a rootless propaganda of those sniffing for personal advantages. The state has its own pride. We, Somalis, are a very proud people. We have core values that we cherish and greatly care about. We love our Ethiopia so much. Of course there are yet things that the Somali state demands from the federal government. But we believe in dialogue and healthy discussion. The country has a consolidated constitution, article 39 of which mentions any state can make secession after a referendum has taken place.To make secession, 2/3 of majority must vote "Yes!". It is in fact sad and a very cheap propaganda people can simply say what comes to their mind without pondering over and digesting it before they utter it out.

Once again, I say this country had gone through tough times and the systems were almost dictators for so long. As such, one can not simply open all doors at once, it is natural to expect a challenge. Now, look at Jigjiga. The PM Dr Abiy Ahmed had lift the ban of terrorism placed on ONLF. Its members came in, they are fighters whose best solution of all times is to go to jungles and disturb. So they came in to Jigjiga and from force of habit began disturbing the people and the federal government. How could they look up to the leadership immediately? They were supporting Abdi Illey simply in the name of clan .This is not a clan issue. Oromos and Somalis share a very long border. They have ties and many things to share on their daily lives. They are more connected than any other clan in the country because of that border. They are sisters and brothers. But the situation has turned horrible when ONLF came to the state and said "We are here to defend our Abdi Iley because the leadership of the country is from another clan." This is a clan attack! I feel sad. I extend my condolences to families who have lost beloved ones. I feel pity to people who were robbed and all for those who got affected by the unnecessary tragic episode.

What is expected from citizens living there, newly appointed officials and elites like you in normalizing things and upholding national sentiment?

First let me remind you that throughout Somali's history, Somalis never accept suppression , oppression and invasions. If they sense there is some thing fishy confronting them they fight against it. I assure you the state of things in Somali state is not a suppression , the whole country is going through changes and the Somali state is part and parcel of it. Let us all accept that in a healthy manner and welcome the new changes. Let us be cooperative and positive citizens ,for instance people are worried why the federal police is there while they have their own system and well functioning Liyu(Special) Police. I believe it is a temporary step and the federal government is responsible for the security of all of its citizens. I suggest the new-mandated leaders to take it very easy .Of course, it is a challenging time and their patience is an important factor.

The federal government has to keep its eyes peeled on what state leaders are saying or writing. This is a very sensitive time and people of the Ethio-Somali State are nursing an injured feeling. So, keeping their feelings high and extending them moral support is necessary. Keep them warm! They are feeling desperate. Some may feel in they do not deserve to decide for their state .Also at times,as may be the case elsewhere, there might had been pockets of racism in the system. So, let us keep things in order.

As a final point is there anything you would like to convey?

To wrap up, the Ethio-Somali state people are nationalists and would do any thing for their country, they can't simply leave their country and be refugees in other country.They are proudly Ethiopian and nothing can change that.

Citizens are demanding justice and equality for all the states and that is their reward .

The whole country is undergoing a transition. I pray for this great nation, we need to be very attentive and aware of our actions. They may give rise to a no turning point to our democracy and stability. I feel sad by what had happened in Shashemene . It is the first time Ethiopians practiced such a barbaric act of killing an individual on public. This is a tragedy. It was what we got used to see in recently decolonized state of Africa, indeed it was very inhuman. I call the security officials to do their job. How can one feel safe to travel from one point to another if this can happen in a broad daylight? We have an age-old culture of tolerance. Thus we need to say "No!" to such inhuman witnessed in JigJiga, Shsemene and some other parts of the country. This is unbecoming of Ethiopians ,for ages, marked for cordiality. We don't have to allow such cruel actions to continue.